Augusta County seeking information on runaway juvenile

Sierra Marie Churchwell, 16, was last seen at her Grottoes home on July 5.
Sierra Marie Churchwell, 16, was last seen at her Grottoes home on July 5.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information regarding a runaway teenager.

Sierra Marie Churchwell is a 16-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Churchwell ran away from her Grottoes home on July 5, 2020. Information received by the sheriff’s office suggests Churchwell may have gone to North Carolina.

If anyone has any information, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

