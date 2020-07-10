Advertisement

Falwell supports move to rename Lynchburg

The Hill City was named after its Quaker founder, John Lynch.
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the misunderstandings surrounding the origin of the Hill City’s formal title, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell says he is definitely on-board with its future adjustment.

In an effort to remove the stigma that comes along with the word “lynch” and the violent act it could represent, resident Daisy Howard sent a petition last month to City Council that has since collected over 5,300 signatures.

“The name of a city should not have such violent, racist, and horrifying connotations,” Howard says. “I understand it was named after a man named John Lynch, but why do we insist on explaining that when people react to its name poorly (understandably so)? Why do we insist on defending it? We understand the power in the word. We need to erase the power that word holds over the connotation to our city.”

“I personally support changing the name of the city of Lynchburg. It’s been an embarrassment to Liberty University ever since we started,” states Jerry Falwell. “That was one of the reasons Liberty’s original name was changed from Lynchburg Baptist College to Liberty Baptist College in 1976.”

The Hill City was named after its Quaker founder, John Lynch.

Falwell added he has no particular favorite when it comes to a new name for Lynchburg. He plans to sign Daisy Howard’s online petition as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Va. Dept. of Emergency Management announces grant funding

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced that it has awarded over $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

Local

VDOT reminds community to share the road with local farmers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
It's common to see farm equipment on roads through the Shenandoah Valley, but VDOT and local farmers remind drivers to slow down and be patient.

Local

Left-turn lanes added on Erickson Ave.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The intersection will be under construction until August 7.

Local

Waynesboro’s ‘BOOST’ helps drive city visitation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
BOOST allows businesses to apply for up to $2,500 to support the marketing for events, festivals and projects.

State

‘It’s refreshing, you know you helped save someone’: RPD officers use tourniquets to save teen’s life after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Two Richmond Police officers are being credited with saving an 18-year-old’s life after he was shot multiple times.

Latest News

State

Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay put in Richmond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Denise Lavoie, NBC12
On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe interrupted the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans.

State

Virginia Department of Health to add COVID-19 contact tracing data

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The new data involves finding people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Local

Augusta County seeking information on runaway juvenile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sierra Marie Churchwell was last seen at her Grottoes home.

State

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Texas woman was cited by police on Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to Richmond International Airport.

Local

Magpie and The Perch soon to open in Harrisonburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
During a global pandemic, it can be difficult to complete just your average daily tasks, let alone open a new business.