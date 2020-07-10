First Alert Forecast: The heat continues

(WHSV) - The heat continues with storm chances Friday. A slight drop in humidity behind a front but temperatures turn even hotter next week.

FRIDAY: A warm and sunny morning with temperatures in the 70s. Increasing clouds for the day ahead of a front. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Storms will not be completely widespread, but anyone who sees a storm can expect locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Best chance of storms between 4-11pm. Humid overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and storms late Friday. Tropical low stays too far east. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Starting off the day with a few clouds and temperatures in the 70s for the morning. Turning sunny and still a hot day. The ‘cold’ front looks to cross early. The earlier it crosses the lower our storm chances will be. Right now a few afternoon storms are possible but if winds turn westerly, that will suppress activity. Highs will still be around 90. Clear skies for Saturday night and a bit more refreshing with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Another warm summer morning in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the day, still hot but a bit of a drop in humidity. An isolated storm is possible late in the day but most areas stay dry. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Fairly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Another summer day, another warm morning in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the upper 80s. Lower humidity continues with winds out of the northwest but it will still be a hot day. A few scattered showers and storms late in the day.

Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the morning in the 70s. Sunny to partly cloudy for the afternoon and hot, with highs around 90 again. This is the last day with lower humidity.

MID-LATE NEXT WEEK: If you thought it was hot now, temperatures get even hotter. Highs in the mid 90s and turning more humid. The heat index, or feels-like temperature will be near 100°. With the heat and humidity returning expect daily storm chances.

