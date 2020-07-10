Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 8:30 a.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

TROPICAL WEATHER

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Fay is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That’s down from earlier forecasts of 3 to 5 inches. The storm is producing top sustained winds of 50 mph, up from 45 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York. Sent: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

—UNIVERSITY BUILDING CHANGE_A university in North Carolina has decided to rename its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights.

—REPUBLICAN CONVENTION_North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person.

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-COMMISSION_Judges, law enforcement, elected officials and others brought together to examine ways to eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice and court systems are holding their first meeting.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAST CALL_A North Carolina county has set a cutoff for restaurant dining and alcohol sales in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

___

VIRGINIA

BOMB PLOT-PHARMACIST

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two men accused of plotting to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy as a way to increase volume for a large-scale black-market online drug market are scheduled to enter guilty pleas Friday to federal criminal charges. By Matthew Barakat. Upcoming:

IN BRIEF:

—DECK COLLAPSE_Five people have been injured during a collapse of a deck at a rental beach house in Virginia.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN IOWA

DES MOINES, Iowa —- Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa. It’s a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar’s Iowa caucus campaign. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago. A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins. By Thomas Beaumont. Sent: 547 words.

IN BRIEF:

—BALTIMORE SERGEANT-ARREST_A Baltimore city police sergeant has been accused of kidnapping a man in order to get a refund on a home improvement project.

___

