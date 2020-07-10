Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Rain lashed the New Jersey shore as fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. Forecasters expect Fay to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain. A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after police say he struck his wife with a hammer and smothered her infant daughter. The little girl died. WAVY-TV reported Thursday that Dennis Chambers is facing charges in Gloucester County. Citing a probable cause statement, the station reported that Chambers allegedly admitted to striking his 24-year-old wife in the head “between two and three times” and used a cotton “burping cloth” to smother her 5-month-old daughter. Chambers was on the run from the police until he was caught Wednesday night in New Kent County.

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Another Confederate monument has been targeted for removal in Virginia. WTOP reports that officials in northern Virginia’s Loudoun County voted this week to return the statue of a Confederate soldier to the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The statue is slated for removal on Sept. 7. from county property in Leesburg. A new law in Virginia allows local governments to decide the fate of war monuments on their property. Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, a Democrat, had long argued that the statue was a symbol of systemic racism. Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the American South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Five people have been injured during a collapse of a deck at a rental beach house in Virginia. Virginia Beach EMS said on Twitter emergency crews were dispatched to the house along Virginia Beach’s Sandbridge Beach when the collapse happened on Thursday evening. WAVY-TV reports some people were trapped beneath parts of the deck after the fall. Authorities say all five injuries were non life-threatening. The news outlet reports the property was built in 2008 and is owned by a family in Maryland.