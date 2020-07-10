Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has issued a 60-day injunction preventing the city of Richmond from removing any more Confederate monuments from its land. Local media outlets report Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision after a hearing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Mayor Levar Stoney by an unnamed plaintiff. The removal of statues began last week after Stoney ordered them cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. He said he was concerned about public safety and fears that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves. Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Virginia’s state budget hasn’t been as bad as previously feared. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Virginia ended fiscal 2020 with a $236.5 million budget shortfall, far less than anticipated. Overall, state revenues were up 2% from the previous fiscal year. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Virginia’s high concentration of federal employees and contractors as well as workers who can telecommute, have helped soften the financial impact. Layne said it’s still too early to tell whether the state will be able afford teacher raises and college tuition freezes lawmakers approved earlier this year but then suspended because of the pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Initial payments have begun to laid-off workers under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which Virginia lagged most other states in getting up and running. The program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment insurance to individuals who have already exhausted their benefits. The Virginia Employment Commission announced Thursday that payments started Tuesday. Over 12,000 claims have been paid so far to the total of about 41,000 individuals eligible. The Associated Press has previously reported that Virginia was behind most states in implementing the federally funded benefits.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is beginning to edge away from the North Carolina coast, with forecasters saying its sights are set on the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The tropical storm formed Thursday afternoon and it's expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds further up the Eastern seaboard. The U.S. National Hurricane Center put Fay about 85 miles north, northeast of Cape Hatteras at 11 p.m. Thursday. Fay has top sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.