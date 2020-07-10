Advertisement

JMU student creates petition to name one of the campus buildings in honor of future student who passed away

Temporary "Valley" Hall on JMU's campus
Temporary "Valley" Hall on JMU's campus(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Amani Kildea passed away on June 28 in New Jersey. His family says he was planning to come to James Madison University this fall.

JMU student Kaitlyn Prioleau created a petition to rename one of JMU’s buildings after Kildea.

“I saw him and then I saw his age, so it already hit home there because I’ll be 20 next week. And then I saw he was going to JMU so it really hit really close to home... like how could this happen to someone who is like is in my community?” Prioleau said.

In just a few days, the petition reached over 1200 signatures.

This past week, JMU made the decision to rename “Jackson”, “Maury” and “Ashby” halls. The halls currently have temporary names.

JMU spokeswoman Caitlyn Read said the renaming process is a long and inclusive process.

“It is a very long, very deliberative, very inclusive process where we make that sure all the voices in the community have an opportunity to be heard,” Read said.

Prioleau is hoping the name will be taken into consideration.

“I know that they’re encouraging us to suggest names, so if this could even be just one of the names that people look at and consider putting as one of the replacements, that’d be great,” Prioleau said.

Read says if you have suggestions to rename the buildings, you can email “campus-history@jmu.edu” to be considered.

We received a statement from police in New Jersey who said the medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

Social media posts show some believe there needs to be more investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New Market bank robber pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
On Wednesday, 50-year-old George Giovanna Wood, who was charged with robbing the Sona Bank in New Market earlier this year entered two Alford Pleas in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

News

One local dance studio is keeping their feet moving during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Friendly City Dance Room has re-opened for both personal lessons and community classes.

Local

Shenandoah County Fair canceled this summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Thursday, the fair association board for the Shenandoah County Fair announced they will be canceling this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Focused Ultrasound Foundation raises thousands of dollars for nonprofits in monthly drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Staff members at Focused Ultrasound Foundation in Charlottesville are doing what they can to make sure families have enough food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

State

New UVA task force discussing racial inequity at the university

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Racial Equity Task Force hosted a virtual town hall Friday, July 10, and invited folks to weigh in. More than 100 people were able to ask questions during the event.

State

Va. Dept. of Emergency Management announces grant funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced that it has awarded over $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

Local

VDOT reminds community to share the road with local farmers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
It's common to see farm equipment on roads through the Shenandoah Valley, but VDOT and local farmers remind drivers to slow down and be patient.

Local

Left-turn lanes added on Erickson Ave.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The intersection will be under construction until August 7.

Local

Waynesboro’s ‘BOOST’ helps drive city visitation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
BOOST allows businesses to apply for up to $2,500 to support the marketing for events, festivals and projects.

State

‘It’s refreshing, you know you helped save someone’: RPD officers use tourniquets to save teen’s life after shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Two Richmond Police officers are being credited with saving an 18-year-old’s life after he was shot multiple times.