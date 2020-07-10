Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE CONFEDERATE STATUES

Judge blocks removal of more Confederate statues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has issued a 60-day injunction preventing the city of Richmond from removing any more Confederate monuments from its land. Local media outlets report Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision after a hearing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Mayor Levar Stoney by an unnamed plaintiff. The removal of statues began last week after Stoney ordered them cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. He said he was concerned about public safety and fears that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves. Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy.

BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUDGET

Virus' impact to Virginia budget not as bad as feared

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Virginia’s state budget hasn’t been as bad as previously feared. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Virginia ended fiscal 2020 with a $236.5 million budget shortfall, far less than anticipated. Overall, state revenues were up 2% from the previous fiscal year. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Virginia’s high concentration of federal employees and contractors as well as workers who can telecommute, have helped soften the financial impact. Layne said it’s still too early to tell whether the state will be able afford teacher raises and college tuition freezes lawmakers approved earlier this year but then suspended because of the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA UNEMPLOYMENT

Payments now going out from delayed unemployment program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Initial payments have begun to laid-off workers under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which Virginia lagged most other states in getting up and running. The program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment insurance to individuals who have already exhausted their benefits. The Virginia Employment Commission announced Thursday that payments started Tuesday. Over 12,000 claims have been paid so far to the total of about 41,000 individuals eligible. The Associated Press has previously reported that Virginia was behind most states in implementing the federally funded benefits.

TROPICAL WEATHER

Tropical Storm Fay moves toward mid-Atlantic, New England

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is expected to move closer inland Friday, with forecasters projecting flooding along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami put Fay 105 miles south of Ocean City, Maryland, early Friday morning. The storm was producing top sustained winds of 45 mph and was expected to move inland late Friday or on Saturday. Fay is projected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of flash flooding. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape May, New Jersey to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

AP-US-TRUMP-HURRICANE-DORIAN

Watchdog details storm of political pressure in Sharpiegate

An inspector general report details the political pressure from the White House and Department of Commerce in what later became known as Sharpiegate. Thursday's 115-page report details what the weather chief called “crazy” middle-of-the-night texts, calls and emails from political officials to get the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to criticize the Birmingham weather office. The Alabama weather office had told residents in a tweet they were safe from Hurricane Dorian just 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted they could get hit hard. Dorian hit 600 miles away. The inspector general said the political pressure could undermine public trust in weather warnings.

TRUMP HOTEL-LAWSUIT

Appeals court pauses lawsuit over Trump hotel profits

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court says subpoenas seeking financial records related to President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel can be kept on hold while Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in a lawsuit that accuses him of illegally profiting off the presidency. The ruling Thursday from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means the records sought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia will likely not be released until after the November election. The two jurisdictions filed the lawsuit in 2017. They argue Trump has violated the Constitution's emoluments clause by accepting profits through officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

AP Explains: Confederate flags draw differing responses

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.

NEPTUNE FESTIVAL CANCELED

Annual Virginia Beach festival canceled for first time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Organizers of an annual festival on the Virginia coast have announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day event scheduled for September has been canceled. An announcement on its web page said the Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend, set for Sept. 25-27, was canceled for the first time in its 47-year history. Festival president and CEO Nancy Creech said that after discussion with staff and the board, it was decided it couldn't proceed with a festival of this magnitude. Creech said festival will focus on plans for 2021.