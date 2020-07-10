Left-turn lanes added on Erickson Ave.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Work to improve the intersection of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road will begin on Monday.

The intersection, located behind the Walmart Supercenter off of Route 42, will be under construction until August 7.

According to a news release from the City of Harrisonburg Public Works, a dedicated left-turn lane heading both East and West will be constructed, and the through lane and right-hand turn lane will be combined.

