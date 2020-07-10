Magpie and The Perch soon to open in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — During a global pandemic, it can be difficult to complete just your average daily tasks, let alone open a new business.

But that is not stopping Kirsten Moore, the general manager of Magpie and The Perch — a new all in one restaurant and co-workspace.

"Now that things are easing up, we've got this light, bright, airy space. We've got outdoor seating, we've got garage doors that open up. We can really be ready to open up and serve the public in a way that feels comfortable to them now," Moore said.

Magpie Diner seats 90 customers and is set to serve breakfast and lunch, along with an attached bakery, which serves freshly made pastries and breads.

The upstairs co-workspace, called The Perch, is a re-brand of The Hub co-working space, which had been in downtown Harrisonburg for the past five years.

Opening up during a pandemic has made Moore think about the necessary safety guidelines.

“We’ve rethought the workspaces upstairs, as to how people can keep their distance. We do ask that people wear masks when they move about the building.”

The Perch is currently open just for members, but both the workspace and the restaurant will be open to the public hopefully by July 28.

For more information on the business, you can visit www.theperchworkspace.com or www.magpiediner.com.

