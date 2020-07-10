Advertisement

New Market bank robber pleads guilty

By John Hood
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, 50-year-old George Giovanna Wood, who was charged with robbing the Sona Bank in New Market earlier this year, entered two Alford Pleas in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

On January 23, Wood walked into the bank off of South Congress Street and handed a note to a teller demanding money. He later took the money and drove from the scene and was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office three days later.

He was charged with robbing a bank and larceny of checks more than $500.

Wood is held at the Rhappohanock Shenandoah Regional Jail and will appear for sentencing on August 20 at 9 a.m.

