New UVA task force discussing racial inequity at the university

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — A new task force at the University of Virginia is discussing the problem of racial inequity at the school.

The Racial Equity Task Force hosted a virtual town hall Friday, July 10, and invited folks to weigh in. More than 100 people were able to ask questions during the event.

Ian Solomon, the dean of the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, is on of the three task force members. He says in order to address racial inequality, the group must work to get to its root causes.

“As a task force, our intention is to focus and drill down into root causes and the fundamental structural challenges so that our recommendations can really support efforts that get to the heart of racial inequalities here at UVA,” the dean said.

People are encouraged to visit the Racial Equity Task Force’s website and leave suggestions, as well as share ideas.

