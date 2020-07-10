Advertisement

One local dance studio is keeping their feet moving during the COVID-19 pandemic

Friendly City Dance Room, Harrisonburg
Friendly City Dance Room, Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Friendly City Dance Room is now re-open for both personal lessons and community classes.

Owner Phillip Fusaro said they are happy to see people back dancing and following safety guidelines.

“Everyone’s been very supportive and has been very helpful with observing the social distancing rules and wearing masks and everything, which thankfully has allowed us to keep things running smoothly and having people come in and enjoy their dancing again,” Fusaro said.

The studio asks dancers to wear masks and has hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.

They are looking forward to seeing old and new faces come back to dance.

