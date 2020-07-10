Police investigating shooting in Staunton
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Springhill Village Apartments in Staunton along Springhill Road.
According to police, a shots fired call came in around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
No word yet on any injuries or if police have anybody in custody.
Staunton Police, Staunton Fire Department and members of the rescue squad are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.
