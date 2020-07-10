Police investigating shooting in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Springhill Village Apartments in Staunton along Springhill Road.

According to police, a shots fired call came in around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

No word yet on any injuries or if police have anybody in custody.

Staunton Police, Staunton Fire Department and members of the rescue squad are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Staunton Police say just before 11 tonight, they responded to a shots fired call at Springhill Village Apartments. That’s all they’re saying at this time. — Hannah Hall (@WHSV_Hannah) July 10, 2020

