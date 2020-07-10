Shenandoah County Fair canceled this summer

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, the fair association board for the Shenandoah County Fair announced they will be canceling this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Eshelman, the general manager of the fair, said multiple cancellations from vendors lead up to their decision.

“Rather than putting on a whittled down fair, we decided the public probably wouldn’t like coming to something like that,” Eshelman said.

The crowd would have had to be limited to less than 1000 people due to COVID-19, so the fair’s pageant, concerts, carnival and pig scramble were all canceled.

Eshelman said they were also concerned for their staff.

“Fairs live and operate by volunteers and many volunteers at the fair are 60 plus, 70 plus,” Eshelman said. “And those folks were very weary and had concerns.”

Refunds have already been given out for those who have purchased tickets in cash, and those who paid with a card will receive it in the coming days.

While the main parts of the fair are canceled, Eshelman said the agriculture parts involving the 4H and the FFA will still continue during scheduled dates in September.

“They can have all of their livestock activities and everything and safely social distance, and be well under the cap, so we don’t have to worry about that,” Eshelman said.

Part of the scheduled agriculture events will include the auction.

Some events are still going on at the fairgrounds, like the Young Farmers Tractor Pull happening on July 11, and is free for the community.

