Advertisement

Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay put in Richmond

Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue
Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue(NBC12)
By Denise Lavoie, NBC12
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe interrupted the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans.

The Ashe statue seemed safe from defacement during recent protests over racism and police brutality when protesters have covered Confederate statues with graffiti and pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis. But after someone painted “White Lives Matter” on Ashe’s statue, city officials considered a request from Ashe’s family to temporarily remove the statue to protect it.

On This Day: Tennis legend, social justice advocate Arthur Ashe is born ]

Ashe’s nephew said Friday that the request was a “contingency plan” and the statue isn’t going anywhere.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro’s ‘BOOST’ helps drive city visitation

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
BOOST allows businesses to apply for up to $2,500 to support the marketing for events, festivals and projects.

State

‘It’s refreshing, you know you helped save someone’: RPD officers use tourniquets to save teen’s life after shooting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Two Richmond Police officers are being credited with saving an 18-year-old’s life after he was shot multiple times.

State

Virginia Department of Health to add COVID-19 contact tracing data

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The new data involves finding people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Local

Augusta County seeking information on runaway juvenile

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sierra Marie Churchwell was last seen at her Grottoes home.

Latest News

State

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Texas woman was cited by police on Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to Richmond International Airport.

Local

Magpie and The Perch soon to open in Harrisonburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
During a global pandemic, it can be difficult to complete just your average daily tasks, let alone open a new business.

State

Sheriff’s sergeant hit by gunfire thanks community for support

Updated: 3 hours ago
The suspect in the shooting is out of a hospital and faces 17 charges.

Local

Waynesboro Reverse Mortgage Company says pandemic plays little role in decision to get a reverse mortgage or not

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
The coronavirus is upending all aspects of life, but a reverse mortgage lender in Waynesboro says the virus plays a small role in the decision to get a reverse mortgage or not.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 943 on Friday, Bath Co. registers first positive case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Friday, July 10, Virginia has had 68,931 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Collects Items for Time Capsule

Updated: 8 hours ago