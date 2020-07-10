Advertisement

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Officials say a TSA officer spotted a .357 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets in the woman’s carry-on bag and notified police.
Officials say a TSA officer spotted a .357 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets in the woman’s carry-on bag and notified police.(Transportation Security Administration)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — A Texas woman was cited by police on Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to Richmond International Airport.

Officials say a TSA officer spotted a .357 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets in the woman’s carry-on bag and notified police.

“Our TSA officers are remaining vigilant during this pandemic and they are excellent at detecting prohibited and illegal items,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport in a release. “Travelers should never bring a firearm to a checkpoint. If they want to transport their gun, they need to make sure it is unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case. They should lock the case and take it to their airline check-in counter to declare that they want to fly with it. The airline representative will make sure it is placed in the belly of the aircraft for transport.”

The handgun was confiscated and the woman was cited on a weapons charge.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro’s ‘BOOST’ helps drive city visitation

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
BOOST allows businesses to apply for up to $2,500 to support the marketing for events, festivals and projects.

State

‘It’s refreshing, you know you helped save someone’: RPD officers use tourniquets to save teen’s life after shooting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Two Richmond Police officers are being credited with saving an 18-year-old’s life after he was shot multiple times.

State

Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay put in Richmond

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Denise Lavoie, NBC12
On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe interrupted the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans.

State

Virginia Department of Health to add COVID-19 contact tracing data

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The new data involves finding people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Local

Augusta County seeking information on runaway juvenile

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sierra Marie Churchwell was last seen at her Grottoes home.

Latest News

Local

Magpie and The Perch soon to open in Harrisonburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
During a global pandemic, it can be difficult to complete just your average daily tasks, let alone open a new business.

State

Sheriff’s sergeant hit by gunfire thanks community for support

Updated: 3 hours ago
The suspect in the shooting is out of a hospital and faces 17 charges.

Local

Waynesboro Reverse Mortgage Company says pandemic plays little role in decision to get a reverse mortgage or not

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
The coronavirus is upending all aspects of life, but a reverse mortgage lender in Waynesboro says the virus plays a small role in the decision to get a reverse mortgage or not.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 943 on Friday, Bath Co. registers first positive case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Friday, July 10, Virginia has had 68,931 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Collects Items for Time Capsule

Updated: 8 hours ago