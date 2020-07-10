Advertisement

Va. Dept. of Emergency Management announces grant funding

(WDBJ)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced Friday it has awarded over $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program (EMPG).

This means that local, tribal and territorial governments have funding in preparing for hazards in their areas. The grant focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment, training, construction and renovation efforts at the local level.

“Building capabilities to effectively respond to all hazards requires local emergency managers to have the resources necessary to support their community,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown.

“This grant program provides the opportunity for the commonwealth to build and sustain critical capabilities across key mission areas including prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.”

Among some of our local governments’ fundings: Augusta County received $14,882; Bath County received $13,304; the City of Buena Vista received $7,500; the City of Charlottesville received $7,500; the City of Harrisonburg received $7,500; Page County received $7,500; Rockingham County received $19,022; Shenandoah County received $23,509; the City of Staunton received $7,500; and the City of Waynesboro received $7,500.

