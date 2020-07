Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 11:00 AM Virginia Gov. Northam's public schedule - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam visits a coronavirus (COVID-19) testing facility, Dr Clarence V Cuffee Community Center 2019 Windy Rd, Chesapeake (11:00 AM EDT); and announces major investment in clean transportation, Norfolk International Terminals, 1431 Terminal Blvd, Norfolk (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Alena Yarmosky, Virginia governor press secretary, Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2211

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures - Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures tackling coronavirus (COVID-19), Black Lives Matter, and social change, with Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak, and The Female Quotient founder Shelly Zallis. Event also features a virtual graduation with girls from states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state

Weblinks: http://girlswithimpact.com/

Contacts: Jo Panzera, Girls With Impact, ops@girlswithimpact.org, 1 917 355 1317

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqcOugqzwsH9cfbLsL0KrQ_DL5Omm1yghU

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 Altria Group Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel R. Murphy, Altria Group Inc Investor Relations, 1 804 484 8222

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 - Sunday, Jul. 12 POSTPONED: The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show - POSTPONED: The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735