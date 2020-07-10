Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health to add COVID-19 contact tracing data

The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process.
By WHSV newsroom
Jul. 10, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced today that they would begin reporting information to notify people who may have been exposed to COIVD-19, according to a news release.

The VDH says that the newly reported data will include the percent of cases reached within 24 hours, the number of contacts of cases who are undergoing public health monitoring; the percent of contacts that were unable to be reached out to or have yet to be reached; the number of contacts reached; and the percent contacted within 24 hours,

The new data, referred to as contact tracing, involves finding people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

On Friday, July 10, the VDH reported 943 new positive coronavirus cases in the state of Virginia. From Thursday to Friday, 17,119 new tests had been added to the system.

The data will be updated on their website weekly on Fridays. You can find the latest data here.

