Waynesboro’s ‘BOOST’ helps drive city visitation

As Virginians are staying home, local businesses are missing out on the customers they need to keep their businesses going. | Credit: WHSV
As Virginians are staying home, local businesses are missing out on the customers they need to keep their businesses going.
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Waynesboro announced that its grant program BOOST will help tourism businesses get back on their feet after many had been hit hard from COVID-19 this year.

BOOST, which stands for Building Opportunities to Support Tourism, is a program where businesses and organizations in Waynesboro are invited to apply for up to $2,500 to support the marketing for events, festivals and projects intended to increase visitors, according to a news release.

The City of Waynesboro announced that this year, nearly every applicant was able to receive at least partial funding.

According to the City of Waynesboro, tourism spending has steadily increased over the past 10 years, but due to events related to COVID-19, the tourism business nearly halted.

