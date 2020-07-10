Waynesboro’s GraceBuilt Church expands daycare into a Creative Learning Center

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro’s GraceBuilt Church is expanding its daycare into a creative learning center that will be available for kids ages 2-11 during the school year.

The church was able to work with the city to double its enrollment to 72 children.

Now that schools will only be allowing students inside the building twice a week, GraceBuilt Church was excited to be able to offer a safe environment for school-age kids to go the other three days of the week.

“We set aside learning time where our mentors are available to help them with their individual learning requirements of their schools, and then mix that in with creative learning, and mix that in with playtime in our indoor play area,” Pastor Josh Akin said.

And the kids are excited too.

“Every time I come back into the learning center, one of the kids grabs me shows me what he or she’s been building, and it’s fun for me to be able to see all the life and kids wanting to be a part,” Akin said.

Kids will have their temperatures checked every day, class sizes will be smaller and there will be a lot of handwashing throughout the day.

Right now, children are getting to experience live music, singing, and movement each day at the Learning Center.

“We want to help every child learn to better express what’s on their minds,” Cara Hayes the Elementary Age Lead Mentor, said. “So, all the children are working together to share a Circus Day performance at the end of July. The kids love the skits, the stage designs, the music, and just having fun working together.”

Starting in August children will get to participate in other activities as well, like the Abeka curriculum, S.T.E.M. projects and fun in the indoor play area featuring a tricycle racing course, rock-climbing wall, and a tournament size gaga ball pit.

Enrollment is filling up fast, and you can learn more about enrollment on their website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.