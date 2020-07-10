Advertisement

Waynesboro’s GraceBuilt Church expands daycare into a Creative Learning Center

A mentor at GraceBuilt Creative Learning Center reading to children.
A mentor at GraceBuilt Creative Learning Center reading to children.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro’s GraceBuilt Church is expanding its daycare into a creative learning center that will be available for kids ages 2-11 during the school year.

The church was able to work with the city to double its enrollment to 72 children.

Now that schools will only be allowing students inside the building twice a week, GraceBuilt Church was excited to be able to offer a safe environment for school-age kids to go the other three days of the week.

“We set aside learning time where our mentors are available to help them with their individual learning requirements of their schools, and then mix that in with creative learning, and mix that in with playtime in our indoor play area,” Pastor Josh Akin said.

And the kids are excited too.

“Every time I come back into the learning center, one of the kids grabs me shows me what he or she’s been building, and it’s fun for me to be able to see all the life and kids wanting to be a part,” Akin said.

Kids will have their temperatures checked every day, class sizes will be smaller and there will be a lot of handwashing throughout the day.

Right now, children are getting to experience live music, singing, and movement each day at the Learning Center.

“We want to help every child learn to better express what’s on their minds,” Cara Hayes the Elementary Age Lead Mentor, said. “So, all the children are working together to share a Circus Day performance at the end of July. The kids love the skits, the stage designs, the music, and just having fun working together.”

Starting in August children will get to participate in other activities as well, like the Abeka curriculum, S.T.E.M. projects and fun in the indoor play area featuring a tricycle racing course, rock-climbing wall, and a tournament size gaga ball pit.

Enrollment is filling up fast, and you can learn more about enrollment on their website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Va. Dept. of Emergency Management announces grant funding

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced that it has awarded over $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

Local

Local businesses and banks talk about impact of national coin shortage

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
F&M Bank has ordered as much coin as they were allowed from the Federal Reserve and Goose Creek Market stocked up on coin from local banks to prepare.

Local

VDOT reminds community to share the road with local farmers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
It's common to see farm equipment on roads through the Shenandoah Valley, but VDOT and local farmers remind drivers to slow down and be patient.

Local

Left-turn lanes added on Erickson Ave.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The intersection will be under construction until August 7.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro’s ‘BOOST’ helps drive city visitation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
BOOST allows businesses to apply for up to $2,500 to support the marketing for events, festivals and projects.

State

‘It’s refreshing, you know you helped save someone’: RPD officers use tourniquets to save teen’s life after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Two Richmond Police officers are being credited with saving an 18-year-old’s life after he was shot multiple times.

State

Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay put in Richmond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Denise Lavoie, NBC12
On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe interrupted the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans.

State

Falwell supports move to rename Lynchburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Hill City was named after its Quaker founder, John Lynch

State

Virginia Department of Health to add COVID-19 contact tracing data

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The new data involves finding people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Local

Augusta County seeking information on runaway juvenile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sierra Marie Churchwell was last seen at her Grottoes home.