WHSV, Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren weighs on in Supreme Court ruling

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 7-2 decision, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump has no immunity, by virtue of being president, from a state grand jury subpoena for his business and tax records in a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney.

