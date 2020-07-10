Advertisement

WHSV, Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren weighs on in Supreme Court ruling

By Kyle Rogers
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 7-2 decision, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump has no immunity, by virtue of being president, from a state grand jury subpoena for his business and tax records in a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney.

WHSV's Kyle Rogers spoke with WHSV/Gray Televisions Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about Thursday's ruling.

Van Susteren also talked to Rogers about her interview with President Trump airing this Sunday on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on The Valley’s FOX at 10:30 a.m. and CBS: The V at 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

News

Local

Shenandoah County School Board votes to remove Confederate leader names from school buildings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
On Thursday night, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two of its schools.

Local

Agora Downtown Market reopens for customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Thursday, after being closed for four months Agora Downtown Market reopened their doors to welcome back customers.

State

W. Va. mail carrier admits to altering absentee voter requests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
An affidavit filed in late May states that Cooper altered eight absentee ballot requests in Pendleton County, changing party affiliation on the ballots from Democrat to Republican.

Latest News

State

Richmond judge grants injunction to stop removal of Confederate monuments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Richmond judge granted the injunction to stop the city from removing any more Confederate monuments for 60 days.

Local

MBU letter to Staunton City Council

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Amended lawsuit challenges Northam’s authority on ordering removal of Lee monument

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The man trying to stop Governor Ralph Northam from tearing down the Lee monument has amended his lawsuit.

State

Virus’ impact to Virginia budget not as bad as feared

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Northam announced Thursday that Virginia ended fiscal 2020 with a $236.5 million budget shortfall, far less than anticipated. Overall, state revenues were up 2% from the previous fiscal year.

State

Virginia Employment Commission releases updated data on unemployment insurance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Virginia Employment Commission said there have been a total of 938,559 initial unemployment benefits claims filed in Virginia in the past 16 weeks.

Local

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation ends 65th anniversary with time capsule

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marina Barnett
June of 2019 marked Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s 65th anniversary.