Comet NEOWISE now visible in the morning and evening hours

Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation
Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation(Greg Redfern)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Comet NEOWISE has transitioned from being visible before sunrise, to now being visible before sunrise and just after sunset starting on Saturday July 11.

It may be hard to spot Saturday evening because it will be so low on the NW horizon, and it won’t be rising after sunset. It will also be setting so it’s not going to be visible for the entire night.

NASA JPL Ambassador Tony Rice says, “The comet will be most visible before dawn over the few couple days, by early next week visibility will improve after dusk.”

From Sunday, July 12 and into next week, it will be rising higher in the sky each night with sunset. Comet NEOWISE will still be setting in the evenings so it will still not be in the sky all night, but it will be visible in the sky a little longer each night.

Comet NEOWISE can be viewed in the evenings by looking low on the horizon to the north-northwest.
Comet NEOWISE can be viewed in the evenings by looking low on the horizon to the north-northwest.(Stellarium)

The sooner you look, the better. Comet NEOWISE has been moving away from the sun. It’s also hard to say exactly how bright it will continue to be.

Greg Redfern is also a NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador and took this picture of Comet NEOWISE early Wednesday morning from the Shenandoah National Park. If you look to the top left of the photo, you can see the Comet with the visible tail.

Redfern says, “There is nothing like seeing a 4+ billion year old comet while standing on 1+ billion year old rock in Shenandoah National Park.”

Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation
Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation(Greg Redfern)

Comet brightness can be extremely hard to predict so Redfern says, “Let’s enjoy Comet NEOWISE while we can and hope it gets bigger and brighter.” Redfern also recommends using binoculars to spot the Comet.

Rice says Astronomers expect the Comet to dim and says “Comet NEOWISE will be less than half as bright this time next week. It could dim more slowly, or it could break at any time, ending the show.”

Overall, predicting the brightness of a Comet or what it will do is extremely difficult. So try to enjoy it as soon as possible, and let’s hope that it does remain visible and fairly bright.

BEST VIEWING: (Morning)

  • 4-5 a.m. Before sunrise
  • Low on the horizon to the northeast
  • The more clear the NE horizon, the better viewing. It will start to disappear as the sun comes up.

BEST VIEWING: (Evening)

  • Just after sunset
  • Low on the horizon to the northwest
  • It will be setting so look as soon after sunset as possible.
This particular Comet was discovered by NASA on March 27, 2020.

