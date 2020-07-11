Advertisement

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Guests required to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11.
Guests required to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.

The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Many cities and counties around the state have recently reinstated restrictions that had been lifted in May, when cases seemed to drop.

All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.

Disney's new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won't be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.

Disney has been opening its parks back up around the globe for the past two months. In May, the company opened Disney Springs, a complex of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Lake Buena Vista.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

Watch as WHSV's Aubrey Urbanowicz gives the late evening forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Driver wanted after hit and run crash in Augusta County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County. Investigators described the vehicle as a gold Acura. On Friday afternoon, police said a motorcycle traveling north on Stuarts Draft Highway/Route 340 was sideswiped by the vehicle near a crossover. The car stopped but kept going toward the city of Waynesboro and took a right on Lyndhurst Road. The 39-year-old Staunton motorcyclist was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

News

Shenandoah County Fair canceled this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Thursday, the fair association board for the Shenandoah County Fair announced they will be canceling this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Eshelman, the general manager of the fair, said multiple cancellations from vendors lead up to their decision. “Rather than putting on a whittled down fair, we decided the public probably wouldn’t like coming to something like that,” Eshelman said. The crowd would have had to be limited to less than 1000 people due to COVID-19, so the fair’s pageant, concerts, carnival and pig scramble were all canceled. Eshelman said they were also concerned for their staff.

Latest News

News

Police investigating shooting in Staunton

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to a news release from the Staunton Police Department, Bruce L. Williams Jr, 26, of Staunton was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night. The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

News

Cards for sale online say you don’t have to wear a mask. They’re a scam.

Updated: 4 hours ago
There are some groups of people excluded from West Virginia’s mandatory mask order. Now a group online is targeting those people, trying to sell them something that proves they don’t have to wear a mask. It’s a scam. “This is completely false. It’s untrue,” said Amanda Tietze, Vice President of Operation for the Better Business Bureau serving the Canton Region and Greater West Virginia. The cards distributed by a group called the Freedom to Breathe Agency. While the group has the cards available to print out online, the Better Business Bureau is warning they could target your wallet. They say the cards are circulating for sale online. For $50, you can get 500 cards. “The Department of Justice and Americans with Disabilities Act have claimed that there are no such valid cards out there,” Tietze said. “By purchasing these cards, you’re basically just wasting your money.”

News

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and that concerned the president's own conduct. The move came just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. The action, which Trump had foreshadowed in recent days, underscores the president’s lingering rage over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is part of a continuing effort by the president and his administration to rewrite the narrative of a probe that has shadowed the White House from the outset. Democrats, already alarmed by the Justice Department’s earlier dismissal of the case against Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, denounced the president as further undermining the rule of law.

News

Driver wanted after hit and run crash in Augusta County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County.

Comet NEOWISE

Updated: 5 hours ago
Photos of Comet NEOWISE

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.