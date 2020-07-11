Advertisement

Driver wanted after hit and run crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County.
Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County.(VSP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County.

Investigators described the vehicle as a gold Acura.

On Friday afternoon, police said a motorcycle traveling north on Stuarts Draft Highway/Route 340 was sideswiped by the vehicle near a crossover. The car stopped but kept going toward the city of Waynesboro and took a right on Lyndhurst Road.

The 39-year-old Staunton motorcyclist was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the gold car will have damage to its passenger-side mirror where it lost the glass, and has lost the front, passenger-side mud flap. There may also be a large dent in the rear quarter-panel on the passenger side, as well.

Anyone with information about the crash and/or the suspect vehicle should call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Comet NEOWISE

Updated: 1 hour ago
Photos of Comet NEOWISE

Friday WHSV storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
Storm pictures Friday July 10th, 2020

News

JMU student creates petition to name one of the campus buildings in honor of future student who passed away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
One JMU student is on a mission to rename one of the university's buildings in honor of a future student who had passed away.

Local

New Market bank robber pleads guilty

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Wednesday, 50-year-old George Giovanna Wood, who was charged with robbing the Sona Bank in New Market earlier this year entered two Alford Pleas in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

Latest News

News

One local dance studio is keeping their feet moving during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Friendly City Dance Room has re-opened for both personal lessons and community classes.

Local

Shenandoah County Fair canceled this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Thursday, the fair association board for the Shenandoah County Fair announced they will be canceling this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Focused Ultrasound Foundation raises thousands of dollars for nonprofits in monthly drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Staff members at Focused Ultrasound Foundation in Charlottesville are doing what they can to make sure families have enough food during the coronavirus pandemic.

State

New UVA task force discussing racial inequity at the university

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Racial Equity Task Force hosted a virtual town hall Friday, July 10, and invited folks to weigh in. More than 100 people were able to ask questions during the event.

News

Cards for sale online say you don’t have to wear a mask. They’re a scam.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Scammers are targeting people online with a card for sale that says they don't have to wear a face covering.

State

Va. Dept. of Emergency Management announces grant funding

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced that it has awarded over $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.