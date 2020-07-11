Driver wanted after hit and run crash in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County.

Investigators described the vehicle as a gold Acura.

On Friday afternoon, police said a motorcycle traveling north on Stuarts Draft Highway/Route 340 was sideswiped by the vehicle near a crossover. The car stopped but kept going toward the city of Waynesboro and took a right on Lyndhurst Road.

The 39-year-old Staunton motorcyclist was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the gold car will have damage to its passenger-side mirror where it lost the glass, and has lost the front, passenger-side mud flap. There may also be a large dent in the rear quarter-panel on the passenger side, as well.

Anyone with information about the crash and/or the suspect vehicle should call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

