First Alert Forecast: Comfy night ahead, chance for severe weather Sunday

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WHSV) - After a comfortable Sunday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon Sunday packing the chance of severe weather.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A beautiful evening with only a few clouds in the sky and low humidity. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s by sunset. Mostly clear skies expected overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Dew points will be in the 50s to low 60s tonight bringing slightly cooler temperatures than past nights and lower humidity.
SUNDAY: A sunny start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures quickly rising through the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving by the afternoon and hanging around through the evening. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the threat. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Clearing overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

One or two storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon and evening with damaging winds being the primary threat.
MONDAY: Another warm morning in the 70s, but comfortable. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Still hot but not humid, a nice summer day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday. Another warm morning in the 70s, and another dry day. Plenty of sunshine and not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low 60s.

MID-LATE NEXT WEEK: If you thought it was hot now, temperatures get even hotter. Highs in the mid 90s and turning more humid. The heat index, or feels-like temperature will be near 100°. With the heat and humidity returning expect daily storm chances.

