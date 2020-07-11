First Alert Forecast: The heat continues

(WHSV) - A drop in humidity on the way but temperatures turn even hotter next week.

SATURDAY: As the front crosses early, expect some clouds overhead and an isolated shower or storm early. Then turning sunny throughout the day and staying hot. A bit of a welcome breeze through the day. A slight drop in humidity with highs around 90 again. A beautiful Saturday evening ahead as low humidity moves in and temperatures stay in the 80s. Clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm but refreshing morning in the 70s. Sunny to start and heating up quickly. Still hot but not as humid with highs around 90 again. Then, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be strong to severe. the biggest threat would be damaging winds. Any rain will once again be welcomed but not everyone will see rain. Timing will be key with storm strength. If the storms come in before sunset the better the chance of severe storms. After sunset we can still see some strong storms but the severe threat will be more limited. Clearing overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Behind a front, we're still hot but turning less humid for a few days (WHSV)

MONDAY: Another warm morning in the 70s, but comfortable. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Still hot but not humid, a nice summer day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday. Another warm morning in the 70s, and another dry day. Plenty of sunshine and not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low 60s.

MID-LATE NEXT WEEK: If you thought it was hot now, temperatures get even hotter. Highs in the mid 90s and turning more humid. The heat index, or feels-like temperature will be near 100°. With the heat and humidity returning expect daily storm chances.

High pressure over the center of the country will lead to not just hot temperatures, but it will also turn more humid. (WHSV)

