Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is weakening after making landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rain that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain. The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles northeast of Atlantic City, weakening as it moved over New Jersey. The storm also brought heavy rain to New York City on Friday afternoon.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe interrupted the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans. The Ashe statue seemed safe from defacement during recent protests over racism and police brutality, when protesters have covered Confederate statues with graffiti and pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis. But after someone painted “White Lives Matter” on Ashe’s statue, city officials considered a request from Ashe’s family to temporarily remove the statue to protect it. Ashe's nephew said Friday that the request was a “contingency plan” and the statue isn’t going anywhere.

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Another Confederate monument has been targeted for removal in Virginia. WTOP reports that officials in northern Virginia’s Loudoun County voted this week to return the statue of a Confederate soldier to the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The statue is slated for removal on Sept. 7. from county property in Leesburg. A new law in Virginia allows local governments to decide the fate of war monuments on their property. Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, a Democrat, had long argued that the statue was a symbol of systemic racism. Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the American South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges. Prosecutors in Virginia federal court say 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet. His supplier was 41-year-old pharmacist Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska. The two admitted to conspiring to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson’s town so Wilson’s pharmacy could pick up more business and funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation. The men met online in 2018 while playing the video game War Dragons.