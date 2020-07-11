Advertisement

JMU’s White excited for new journey as a pro

By Bryan Schwartz
Jul. 10, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time ever, James Madison University has a professional volleyball player.

Former Duke M’Kaela White is signing with Team BRSE in Hungary.

White is excited to continue her career, while living out her dream playing in the pro ranks.

“It seems like so unreal,” White said. “Just crazy to kind of think about that, like, wow, I’m actually doing it. I’m making my dream come true.”

White began to think that going pro was a possibility early in her time at JMU.

“I knew I wanted to play professionally probably sophomore or junior year of college,” White said. “Realizing that it was a goal of mine and something that I can actually achieve made me want to work for it even harder.”

That goal of playing professionally became a reality through her time on the court. White became the Dukes’ all-time hitting percentage and block percentage leader.

“Playing at JMU was everything to me,” White said. “They were the coaches that really took a chance on me. I mean, I was a project middle like they would say, it’s going to take some time to develop the skills in order to get me to anything good.”

White credited JMU for instilling in her the value of building relationships.

“Getting to learn and work with people from all different backgrounds, wherever they come from was probably a big lesson that I’ve learned. It’s OK to be yourself. You’re always going to find your group of girls, your group of people who will accept you.”

The goal overseas will be the same as it was at JMU: winning.

“I definitely want to help the team win medals, win the Hungarian championship, winning the CED, winning the Euro Cup. So, just win as much as possible.”

White begins her new journey in Hungary in August.

