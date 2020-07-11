Photos and video of tonight’s storms along with much needed rain

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As a front moves in overnight Friday night, ahead of the front we had numerous showers and storms this afternoon and this evening.

While the severe threat was very limited, overall this was just some much needed rain. We had been doing pretty good in the rain department so far this year until the last few weeks. Couple that with the heat and in the summertime things can dry out extremely fast. Your best source of moisture in the summer is typically pop up storms but these are not often widespread.

Friday night, most areas picked up at least a little rain.

Check out this view of a storm captured from our Charlie Obaugh skycam on Massanutten. You’re looking to the west as the storm dropped heavy rain in downtown Harrisonburg, and then just dissipated. Harrisonburg picked up about a 1/2″ of rain in this storm

We did have a few high wind gusts reported. Both Moorefield and Petersburg recorded wind gusts at 36 mph and a private weather station just south of Moorefield recorded a gust at 52mph. That storm did become severe with several trees and tree branches coming down in the Moorefield area.

Storm reports in Hardy county Friday evening (WHSV)

Here’s a shelf cloud that was captured by our weather watchers in Raphine.

While we are not in a drought, with the heat building for next week and limited storm chances, it would not surprise me if we do start to enter into minor drought status in a couple of weeks if we can’t get more storms across the area.

Rainfall Friday ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to a little more than an in in Augusta and Hardy counties. Overall, this was great rain and while not everyone had rain, the majority of the area did.

Sometimes you have storm clouds and, well they just look ominous or scary. This is a classic SLC- a scary looking cloud. Yes, that’s an actual weather term. Most of the time we just have clouds that develop with storms and they don’t mean anything, but they can look really weird. This, is one of those.

There's an official name for clouds like this, an SLC- scary looking cloud (Joel Gillespie)

You can always submit your storm reports to our social media pages. Approximate time and location is always helpful. Photos and video can be uploaded to WHSV through this link:

Here are some more storm and sunset photos:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.