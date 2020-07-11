RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 10th
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Friday, July 10th.
RCBL Scoreboard - Friday, July 10th
Clover Hill 8, Broadway 7
Stuarts Draft 19, Montezuma 4
New Market 14, Grottoes 8
Elkton 6, Bridgewater 3
Updated RCBL Standings - Friday, July 10th
1. Clover Hill: 7-2
t2. Broadway: 6-3
t2. Grottoes: 6-3
4. New Market: 5-3
5. Bridgewater: 4-5
6. Elkton: 3-6
7. Montezuma: 3-7
8. Stuarts Draft: 1-6
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.