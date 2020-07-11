Advertisement

RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 10th

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Friday, July 10th.

RCBL Scoreboard - Friday, July 10th

Clover Hill 8, Broadway 7

Stuarts Draft 19, Montezuma 4

New Market 14, Grottoes 8

Elkton 6, Bridgewater 3

Updated RCBL Standings - Friday, July 10th

1. Clover Hill: 7-2

t2. Broadway: 6-3

t2. Grottoes: 6-3

4. New Market: 5-3

5. Bridgewater: 4-5

6. Elkton: 3-6

7. Montezuma: 3-7

8. Stuarts Draft: 1-6

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

JMU’s White excited for new journey as a pro

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
For the first time ever, James Madison University has a professional volleyball player.

Sports

Huffman hoping RCBL stint can help restart pro baseball career

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Chris Huffman is hoping a successful stint in the RCBL this summer could help him restart his pro baseball career.

Sports

White becomes first JMU volleyball player to sign pro contract

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
M’Kaela White is the first James Madison University volleyball player to sign a professional contract.

James Madison

Byington, Dukes preparing for all scenarios

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Byington, Dukes preparing for all scenarios

Latest News

Sports

RCBL Highlights - Wednesday, July 8

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
RCBL Highlights - Wednesday, July 8

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 8

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Wednesday, July 8.

Sports

NASCAR announces schedule through August

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series, which includes two additional NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders, and two separate stops – on two different courses – at Daytona International Speedway.

Sports

Byington, Dukes preparing for any scenario in 2020-2021

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison men’s basketball team is currently scheduled to play ten non-conference games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center during the 2020-2021 season. But with uncertainty surrounding collegiate sports this year, the Dukes are preparing for any and all scenarios.

Sports

RCBL Highlights - Tuesday, July 7

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
RCBL Highlights - Tuesday, July 7

VOD Recordings

Dukes return loaded roster in 2021

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
Dukes return loaded roster in 2021