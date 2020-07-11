Shenandoah Green celebrated “Earth Day Staunton” with chalk art

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- The “chalk art festival” was held in the parking lot of the “Howard Johnson Hotel” in Staunton.

The parking lot allowed for spaced-out drawing for social distancing and artists of all ages came out.

Organizers say the chalk was a way to get people to celebrate Earth Day, which was back in April. It had to be virtual, due to COVID-19.

Georgi Tomisato is the president of Shenandoah Green and co-chair of “Earth Day Staunton.”

“We figured when things began to open up we’d be able to have something outdoors, that people can enjoy nature and still socially distance from each other,” Tomisato said.

The theme was “harmony with earth and harmony with one another.”

This is the first year the festival was held, but because of its success, the organizers hope to do it again in the future.

