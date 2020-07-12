FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: A few strong to severe storms possible

(WHSV) - After a comfortable Saturday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening Sunday packing the chance of severe weather. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.

SUNDAY: Starting off the day comfortable with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. With the sunshine, temperature quickly warm into the 80s. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued because showers and thunderstorms will then develop in the afternoon and evening with one or two of these storms possibly strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. The severe threat will be between 2 PM and 10 PM. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could continue into the overnight hours but things will eventually calm down. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 PM and 10 PM could bring damaging winds. (WHSV)

Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main risks. There is a low chance of hail as well with some of these storms. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A mild morning in the 60s, but comfortable. Partly cloudy for the day with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Still very warm but low humidity. A nice summer day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: A mild morning in the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and not humid still. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another mild morning with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day but hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

LATE NEXT WEEK: Very hot conditions as of now don’t look likely anymore. High temperatures will still be in the low to mid 90s and conditions will be hot and humid but not as bad as expected. Daily storm chances are expected late next week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.