Found: 80-year-old woman with cognitive impairment missing out of Moneta

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Virginia State Police, Riche has been found. No further information was given.

EARLIER: Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert, and is asking for the public’s help in finding Sonya Babiy Riche, 80 of Moneta, who was last seen Saturday around 2:30 in the afternoon at her home on her way to Cary, NC.

Riche is about 5 feet 2 inches and 148 pounds and was wearing brown pants with a blue sweater. She is believed to be driving a 2008 White Acura TSX Sedan with Virginia Registration, 19SD95 and could already have reached North Carolina.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance is a credible threat to her health and safety. Please call 540-380-5700 with any helpful tips. More can be found at https://www.vasenioralert.com/ .

