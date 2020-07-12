Advertisement

Fully online courses could threaten legal status of some international students

The steps of Wilson Hall at James Madison University.
The steps of Wilson Hall at James Madison University.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Colleges are making decisions on whether or not students will be returning to in-person classes this fall.

Some colleges, like James Madison University, have decided to welcome students back in a few weeks, but the risk of coronavirus outbreaks on campus could still cause the university to shift back to completely virtual coursework, which could put some students at risk.

This week, the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced, ”The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester... Active students currently in the united states enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.”

“We’re looking at a number of different scenarios to understand which of our students and how they’d be affected and if there’s anything we can do in our course offerings,” Caitlyn Read, a JMU spokesperson, said.

On Friday, JMU hosted a virtual town hall for international students to share and voice concerns about uncertainty in the coming semester.

“The university has been busy consulting with state legislators, with our legal council and working with our Center for Global Engagement to best understand options and outcomes for these students,” Read said.

JMU welcomed over 350 international students representing 65 countries in the fall of 2018.

She said the university’s immigration experts will be there to help students if their legal status is of concern.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Stuff the Bus goes virtual August 6 through 16

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
This year, to reduce contact, United Way is asking for donations online.

News

Protesters come together to speak out against school name changes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Protesters joined together outside of Mount Jackson’s town hall in Shenandoah County on Saturday.

News

Shenandoah Green celebrated “Earth Day Staunton” with chalk art

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The “chalk art festival” was held in the parking lot of the “Howard Johnson Hotel” in Staunton.

News

Watch as WHSV's Aubrey Urbanowicz gives the late evening forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

News

Driver wanted after hit and run crash in Augusta County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County. Investigators described the vehicle as a gold Acura. On Friday afternoon, police said a motorcycle traveling north on Stuarts Draft Highway/Route 340 was sideswiped by the vehicle near a crossover. The car stopped but kept going toward the city of Waynesboro and took a right on Lyndhurst Road. The 39-year-old Staunton motorcyclist was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

News

Shenandoah County Fair canceled this summer

Updated: 20 hours ago
On Thursday, the fair association board for the Shenandoah County Fair announced they will be canceling this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Eshelman, the general manager of the fair, said multiple cancellations from vendors lead up to their decision. “Rather than putting on a whittled down fair, we decided the public probably wouldn’t like coming to something like that,” Eshelman said. The crowd would have had to be limited to less than 1000 people due to COVID-19, so the fair’s pageant, concerts, carnival and pig scramble were all canceled. Eshelman said they were also concerned for their staff.

News

Police investigating shooting in Staunton

Updated: 20 hours ago
According to a news release from the Staunton Police Department, Bruce L. Williams Jr, 26, of Staunton was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night. The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

News

Cards for sale online say you don’t have to wear a mask. They’re a scam.

Updated: 20 hours ago
There are some groups of people excluded from West Virginia’s mandatory mask order. Now a group online is targeting those people, trying to sell them something that proves they don’t have to wear a mask. It’s a scam. “This is completely false. It’s untrue,” said Amanda Tietze, Vice President of Operation for the Better Business Bureau serving the Canton Region and Greater West Virginia. The cards distributed by a group called the Freedom to Breathe Agency. While the group has the cards available to print out online, the Better Business Bureau is warning they could target your wallet. They say the cards are circulating for sale online. For $50, you can get 500 cards. “The Department of Justice and Americans with Disabilities Act have claimed that there are no such valid cards out there,” Tietze said. “By purchasing these cards, you’re basically just wasting your money.”

News

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 20 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and that concerned the president's own conduct. The move came just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. The action, which Trump had foreshadowed in recent days, underscores the president’s lingering rage over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is part of a continuing effort by the president and his administration to rewrite the narrative of a probe that has shadowed the White House from the outset. Democrats, already alarmed by the Justice Department’s earlier dismissal of the case against Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, denounced the president as further undermining the rule of law.

News

Driver wanted after hit and run crash in Augusta County

Updated: 21 hours ago
Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a gold vehicle after a hit and run crash left a motorcyclist seriously hurt in Augusta County.