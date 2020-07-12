Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say the man who fatally shot another man Friday at an apartment building in northern Virginia is a police sergeant with Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. WTTG-TV reported Saturday the sergeant was off duty when the shooting happened. The Fairfax County Police Department hasn't released his name. The agency says the sergeant opened his apartment door and found a man standing in the doorway. Police say the sergeant reported he fired his weapon when the man began to raise a firearm in his direction. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Reston resident Daniel Matheson. He died at a hospital.

BOSTON (AP) — Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Workers with these visas are employed in forestry to fisheries to hospitality businesses. Businesses said they would like to hire Americans but that labor pools in their communities are too small. Other challenges are high housing prices.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia Beach say firefighters have found the body of a woman in a burning dumpster. Police in a statement say officers responded to a report of a dumpster fire around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters discovered the body after they extinguished the fire. The Virginia Beach Fire Department and the police department’s homicide unit are jointly investigating the case. Authorities have not provided any additional information.

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot. The Navy on Thursday recognized that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.” The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.” According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017. Officials say she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.