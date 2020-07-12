Advertisement

Harrisonburg restaurant sees delivery orders skyrocket

Beyond Restaurant, Harrisonburg
Beyond Restaurant, Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Beyond Restaurant in Harrisonburg has been using Grubhub since last year, but co-owner Cy Khochareun said, the number of delivery orders has increased tremendously during the pandemic.

“Business has slowed down, dining in, but our deliver and the Grubhub has taken off,” Khochareun said.

Because of its success, he said they will probably continue to use it even after the pandemic.

“I think that’s a very good program to have. It is great for us and for the business, " Khochareun said.

He likes that it not only helps them, but helps give people jobs delivering food.

Khochareun said the customers they have seen in the store are mostly choosing to sit outside and they are grateful they have the outdoor seating that some around them do not have.

“I‘m so glad, and we’re so blessed that we have outdoor seating and that had been very popular,” Khochareun said.

The restaurant has seen changes like paper menus and paper napkins. Also there are hand-santizing stations throughout the store.

Khochareun said he hopes people will want to return to eat in person soon.

“I hope that people will want to come back, back to normal. I have seen the difference and people want to taken out, sit at home and eat at home,” Khochareun said.

