Sen. Mark Warner cancels local trip after family friend tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Senator Mark Warner has canceled a trip to the Shenandoah Valley after his family came into contact with a person that later tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive was a friend of one of Warner’s children was recently in contact with the family. Sen. Warner and his family have all tested negative and are showing now symptoms of the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Capitol physician, Senator Warner has chosen to cancel his planned events around the Commonwealth and instead will hold meetings this week by phone and videoconference,” Communications Director Rachel Cohen said in a statement via email.

Warner had planned to participate in a socially-distanced hike with leaders in Luray and Page County to discuss the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. Warner was also scheduled to host a community development roundtable with the Staunton Creative Community Fund to talk about a bill he is working on to expand economic opportunity in low-income and minority communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

