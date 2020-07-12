Strasburg Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg Police Department is looking for a man who ran away following a vehicle pursuit.

According to a Facebook post, the agency is looking for Justin Edward Cook in the area of 1200 block of Bowman Hill Road where he was last seen.

Authorities said Cook is a white man who was wearing a gray tank top with blue jeans.

If you see him, police said to not approach him and call 911.

It has not yet been known what led to the vehicle pursuit.

****ACTIVE SITUATION**** ***UPDATE*** 5:03 p.m Subject last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Bowman Mill Road.... Posted by Strasburg Police Department on Sunday, July 12, 2020

