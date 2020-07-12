Stuff the Bus goes virtual August 6 through 16

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Stuff the Bus” led by the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County helps provide school supplies to local children.

This year, to reduce contact, United Way is asking for donations online, instead of at local Walmarts like they’ve done in the past.

While they usually collect only school supplies, this time around they’ll be using donations to go toward other resources to help students after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will go toward things such as school supplies, but also things like mental health services for students, food access, as well as some others that we’re collecting information from the schools on now,” Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said.

They will accept donations online from August 6 to August 16.

