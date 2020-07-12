Waynesboro restaurant has “last hurrah” before closing

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A popular restaurant in the valley closed its doors. Gavid’s Steakhouse and Family Grill in Waynesboro announced they were ending their 35-year run back in June.

On Saturday, staff served food and shook hands with loyal customers one last time.

Ashley Driver is one of the owners’ daughters and was there today.

“Just saying thank you to our community for always supporting us over the past 35 years. I mean there’s not a lot of businesses around here that can say they’ve been open for 35 years,” Driver said. “So, it’s just kind of a thank you to our community and to you know, just one last hurrah you could say, a farewell,” Driver said.

