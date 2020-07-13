Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old in Madison, Fla.

MADISON, Fla. (WWSB) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old from Madison, Fla.

Naomi Herring was last seen in the area of Southwest Old Saint Augustine Road in Madison. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble-bee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print. She is possibly not wearing shoes. Naomi has long hair.

Call law enforcement immediately if you see her.

