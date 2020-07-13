Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man defaces Black Lives Matter sign in Boston

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) – Boston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation after a man was caught on camera painting over it.

Surveillance video shows an older white man and woman walking up to a Black Lives Matter sign in the city’s Allston neighborhood on Thursday night.

They make sure the coast is clear before the man starts spray-painting over the word “Black” in the sign.

Businesses owner Justin Pomerleau shared surveillance video of the incident. He said it’s not the first time someone has tampered with the sign.

“Somebody tore it down once. Somebody changed it to ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ and then this time somebody just tried to spray-paint it out,” he said.

Eventually the man stops painting as pedestrians walk by. The couple wait for the coast to be clear before the man finishes painting over the word “Black.” Then they walk away.

"It was a really feeble attempt to ruin the mural," Pomerleau said.

Neighbors were reportedly able to wash off the spray paint before it had a chance to dry.

On Saturday, police released a photo of the man and woman, calling them “persons of interest.”

On Sunday, police said they had identified a suspect, though they did not specify if the suspect was the man or woman in the video.

“It’s a hate crime in my opinion,” Pomerleau said. “It’s like, there’s no two ways about it.”

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: moments ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares make reopening decisions

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Schools and daycares are struggling with how to reopen safely amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Deaths from the virus have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, though they are still well below the heights hit in April, according to a recent Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

Latest News

News

The Latest: 972 newly reported Virginia COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Monday, July 13, Virginia has had 71,642 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration will appeal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The execution comes after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they would be put at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution.

National

Official: Photo helps in search for missing “Glee” actor

Updated: 1 hours ago
“Glee” star Naya Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

News

Waynesboro restaurant has “last hurrah” before closing

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Kroger cashiers to stop giving customers coin change

Updated: 2 hours ago
The remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.