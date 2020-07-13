Advertisement

Comprehensive housing assessment and market study to move forward in Harrisonburg

Street view of Downtown Harrisonburg
Street view of Downtown Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg and Mullin & Lonergan Associates, Inc. will move forward on the Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study, according to a news release from the City of Harrisonburg.

The study includes collecting and analyzing data on demographics, economic conditions, the homeownership market, the rental housing market, student housing, financial gaps and several other groups and statistics.

Based on its findings, the project will make recommendations based on best practices nationwide to address housing concerns in Harrisonburg. According to the news release, city officials hope the study will go a long way toward giving a better understanding of the local housing market, as well as providing recommendations for improving the market.

“We are very eager to dig into the data and research and to see what recommendations and steps we can take to make a positive impact for our community,” Harrisonburg Director of Community Development Adam Fletcher, who is leading the project, said. “We hope to get stakeholders and key organizations involved in this discussion and then to present major findings of the data and research at a public meeting in the fall.”

The City of Harrisonburg hopes to complete the project in January 2021.

