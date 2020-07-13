Advertisement

Convicted murderer among inmates at-large after escaping Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

Two escaped residents from Bon Air Correctional Center are at large.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says two residents have escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are at large.

The agency says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence.

An investigation says the residents used a cord of undetermined origin to choke the security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness.

They took the staff member’s keys which they used to exit the unit and then escaped through a hole that had been cut in the facility’s perimeter security fence.

They then boarded and left in a vehicle that appears to have been waiting for them.

It was unclear whether the residents cut the hole in the fence, or whether the hole had been pre-cut, according to the investigation.

The staff was treated and released from a nearby hospital emergency room.

DJJ says Taylor is from Spotsylvania County and was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Taylor is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 138 pounds.

Williams is from Washington, D.C. and the DJJ says Williams convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Both residents were committed by courts in the Fredericksburg area, and both are due to transfer to an adult Department of Corrections facility upon reaching their 21st birthdays, according to the DJJ.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene to take evidence and statements from DJJ staff, and a search for the escapees has already begun.

DJJ’s internal investigation unit also will complete an investigation regarding what transpired.

“This is the first escape we’ve had at Bon Air in over 20 years,” DJJ Director Valerie Boykin said. “DJJ takes very seriously our role in promoting public safety, and are therefore releasing the names and photos of these young adults to aid in their apprehension, as allowed by the Virginia Code [16.1-309.1]. We are very concerned about how this happened and will fully investigate the circumstances and ensure that appropriate action is taken.”

