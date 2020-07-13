Death Valley nearly sets record as excessive heat continues in the southwest U.S.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you think it’s been hot here, some parts of the country are baking with highs well over 100°. Yes it’s summer and for many areas this is typical.

On Sunday, Death Valley California recorded a high at 128°, this is one degree shy of their record high. Well, one of them.

The hottest high recorded at Death Valley is a hot (get it!) and disputed topic. The official record high was set on July 10, 1913 at an incredible 134°.

July 1913 weather records at Death Valley. The disputed all time record high of 134° (NOAA)

However, in recent years this record has been disputed. You can clearly see in the log that in the days following, highs were recorded as 129°, 130°, and 131°. The dispute is in the matter of other nearby weather stations not recording anything that would support extreme heat like this. Now the heat can vary especially in the desert but but when nearby weather stations aren’t recording anything even close to that- that’s where it’s suspicious.

So the record that most Extreme weather experts agree on for Death Valley is at 129° which was set on July 1, 2013. This is also the hottest temperature recorded on Earth and it’s tied with another 129° reading from Kuwait on July 21, 2016.

The other hottest temperature record at Death Valley, 2013 (NOAA)

So how much hotter is this than typical summer time temperatures? The average high in July is about 116° but often in the summer highs at 120° are not unusual. Average lows are in the mid 80s in July.

Salt. Rock. Sky. Heat. 282 feet below sea level and the hottest, harshest place on Earth: Badwater Basin in Death Valley #California. ❤ pic.twitter.com/E0ks1i1ts4 — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) July 7, 2020

As we bake in the heat for the rest of the week, the extreme heat will be centered over the desert Southwest, the Plains and will start to move toward the Deep South through the week.

Feels-like temperatures across the southern Plains, and the desert Southwest as these areas are under an excessive heat warning. (WHSV)

