First Alert Forecast: Hot week ahead with a few storms

(WHSV) - Temperatures will remain above average this with high pressure in control. Several days will likely hit 90 degrees, especially later in the week. Storm chances will also increase along with the humidity Thursday into the weekend as a cold front approaches the region.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog, temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds, a warm day with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid 60s overnight.

An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out today. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and very warm, humidity remains low so a comfortable day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Another comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Despite the heat, the humidity will be low on Tuesday. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy, hot but not humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight.

THURSDAY: A warm start with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. A stray storm before midnight. Otherwise, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Another warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Staying warm overnight, lows in the low 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Staying hot and humid for the weekend. Morning temperatures will be near 70 degrees, highs each day will be in the low 90s. A few passing showers and storms can’t be ruled out due to the heat and humidity.

