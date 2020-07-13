Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot week ahead with a few storms

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Temperatures will remain above average this with high pressure in control. Several days will likely hit 90 degrees, especially later in the week. Storm chances will also increase along with the humidity Thursday into the weekend as a cold front approaches the region.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog, temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds, a warm day with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid 60s overnight.

An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out today.
An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out today.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and very warm, humidity remains low so a comfortable day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Another comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Despite the heat, the humidity will be low on Tuesday.
Despite the heat, the humidity will be low on Tuesday.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy, hot but not humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight.

THURSDAY: A warm start with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. A stray storm before midnight. Otherwise, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Another warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Staying warm overnight, lows in the low 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Staying hot and humid for the weekend. Morning temperatures will be near 70 degrees, highs each day will be in the low 90s. A few passing showers and storms can’t be ruled out due to the heat and humidity.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Refreshing start to the work week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
After a comfortable Saturday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening Sunday packing the chance of severe weather. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.

Weather

Stunning storm clouds collide with a sunset in the Valley Sunday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A lone thunderstorm marched across Rockingham County and Harrisonburg tonight right at sunset.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Comfy night ahead, chance for severe weather Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
After a comfortable Sunday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon Sunday packing the chance of severe weather.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: The heat continues

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Hot weather will continue for the foreseeable future as a warm front sails northward keeping cooler air away.

Latest News

News

Watch as WHSV's Aubrey Urbanowicz gives the late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT

VOD Recordings

JMU’s White excited for new journey as a pro

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: The heat continues

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Hot weather will continue for the foreseeable future as a warm front sails northward keeping cooler air away.

Weather

Comet NEOWISE now visible in the morning and evening hours

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Comet NEOWISE is visible after sunset. Here's how to view it in the morning and evening.

Comet NEOWISE

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
Photos of Comet NEOWISE

Weather

Photos and video of Fridays storms along with much needed rain

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Storms brought much needed rain to the area Friday evening.