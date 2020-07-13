Former JMU star Smalls signs with pro team in Italy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison University women’s basketball player Kamiah Smalls has signed with a professional team in Italy.

Smalls has signed with USE Basket Rosa Scotti, a team in the Serie A1 Women’s league. She was selected by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft earlier this year but was released before ever playing in a game for the franchise.

“I’m thanking God for all these blessings,” Smalls said in a press release from JMU Monday. “I’m thanking my family, friends and every community that has given me unconditional support. Signing a contract to make one of the best places in Italy my new home was one of the most nerve wrecking/exciting moments of my life!”

Smalls was the 2019-2020 CAA Player of the Year and ranks fourth all-time in scoring with 1,888 points for the Dukes.

