Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OCRACOKE ISLAND OCRACOKE, N.C. — When Hurricane Dorian pounded the wisp of earth that is Ocracoke Island, a wall of Atlantic seawater flooded Bob Chestnut’s home, surf shop and four vehicles. Seven months later, his shop was ready for business. But the coronavirus pandemic kept the doors locked. Now, as the abbreviated summer season shifts into high gear, Chestnut is focused on economic survival, welcoming crucial tourists while hoping the potentially deadly virus never arrives. By Ben Finley. SENT: 790 words, AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest recorded by far his largest fundraising haul in his gubernatorial bid, according to his latest campaign finance report. But he still held but a small fraction of the money that Gov. Roy Cooper had in his campaign coffers as of July. By Gary D. Robertson. UPCOMING: 490 words by 3 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-NORTH CAROLINA-STATUE RALEIGH, N.C. — The statue of a 19th-century North Carolina Supreme Court justice was being removed Monday from the entrance of the state Court of Appeals building. Chief Justice Thomas Ruffin is known in part for a ruling in which he concluded the slave owner’s power over his slave was absolute. A flatbed truck sat outside the building, located across the street from the old state Capitol and that once housed the Supreme Court. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF:

— INMATE DEAD-JAIL — An inmate in a North Carolina jail has died two days after he was booked into the facility.

— HIKER DEATH — A 54-year-old man has died while hiking in western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.

— SWIMMER DEAD — A swimmer that had been reported missing at a beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died.

___

VIRGINIA

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS RICHMOND, Va. — The state of Virginia plans to remove the large statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue by cutting it into three sections and then reassembling it elsewhere. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that statue’s removal still depends on a court’s approval. A judge recently halted removal plans after a lawsuit was filed against taking down the monument. SENT: 310 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— ATTORNEY GENERAL RACE — A Virginia Democrat is announcing his bid to be the state’s next attorney general.

— DEPUTY ARREST — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Virginia who claimed he was the victim of a roadside assault was not telling the truth.

— JAIL FIRE — Authorities say two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a Virginia jail.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

ELECTION 2020-WATCH UNDATED — These are among the darkest days of President Donald Trump’s presidency. Coronavirus infections are exploding, the economic recovery is in jeopardy and Trump may have undermined his own “law and order” message by commuting the prison sentence of his friend and political adviser. Emboldened Democrats are trying to guard against overconfidence, even as they see real opportunities to expand Joe Biden’s path to the White House in states like Georgia, Iowa and Ohio. Meanwhile, there’s less time for Republicans to turn things around than they’d like. Early voting across several swing states is set to begin in little more than two months. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 900 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS BOSTON — More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing. The schools have signed court briefs supporting Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as they sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in Boston. The lawsuit challenges a recently announced directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 930 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION PILL SILVER SPRING, Md. — A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

NATION’S CAPITAL-PSYCHEDELICS WASHINGTON — Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections. They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction. The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority. But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 990 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— SHOOTING-TEENS-CHILD WOUNDED — Four teenagers and a 10-year-old boy have been hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Delaware.

___

SPORTS

CAR--NASCAR-SRX ALL-STAR SERIES CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember the old IROC Series where the best drivers from various disciplines raced each other in equally prepared cars? It ran for 30 seasons before Tony Stewart won its final championship in 2006 and the series quietly went away. Now Stewart and fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernaham have teamed to bring an all-star circuit back in 2021. The Superstar Racing Experience plans a six-race, short-track series to air in prime-time on CBS in a Saturday night summer spectacular. SRX envisions fields of 12 drivers competing on famed short tracks across the country in cars prepared by Evernham. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 830 words, AP Photos.

FBN—REDSKINS NAME WASHINGTON — The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday it is dropping the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo, bowing to recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S. By Sports Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 900 words, AP Photos.

____

